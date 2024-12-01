CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Buys £21,819.38 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray acquired 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £21,819.38 ($27,791.85).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTPE opened at GBX 460 ($5.86) on Friday. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 412 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 439.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 449.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,421.05 and a beta of 0.75.

CT Private Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,736.84%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

