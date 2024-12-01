Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £1,460.04 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,460.04 ($1,859.69).

Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Katherine Roe purchased 6,403 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,472.69 ($1,875.80).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 21.80 ($0.28) on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.50 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.92. The company has a market cap of £90.00 million, a PE ratio of -726.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.