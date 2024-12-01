Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires 1,360 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Dave Coplin bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,345.60 ($4,261.37).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 1.0 %

LON MAB opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.14) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 212.07 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,521.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

