SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.24% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.