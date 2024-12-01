Insider Selling: PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells 39,851 Shares of Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £8,767.22 ($11,167.01).

PHSC Price Performance

PHSC stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.82. PHSC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.75 ($0.44).

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

