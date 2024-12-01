Insider Selling: PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells 39,851 Shares of Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £8,767.22 ($11,167.01).
PHSC Price Performance
PHSC stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.82. PHSC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.75 ($0.44).
About PHSC
