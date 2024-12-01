Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLFD. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearfield by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $7,801,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

