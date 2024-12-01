StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
DURECT Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 39.5% during the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
