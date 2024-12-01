Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £3,225,581.32 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($34.29), for a total value of £3,225,581.32 ($4,108,497.41).

Compass Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,693.04 ($34.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,520.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,362.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. Compass Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,999.50 ($25.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,747 ($34.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,543.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.12) to GBX 2,800 ($35.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.12).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

