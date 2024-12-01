Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon Purchases 13,000 Shares

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon acquired 13,000 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £71,500 ($91,071.20).

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AT stock opened at GBX 551 ($7.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 703.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 426 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 893 ($11.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £442.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,836.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Technology from GBX 775 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Technology to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.64) to GBX 860 ($10.95) in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

