NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells £2,092,284.32 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £2,092,284.32 ($2,664,990.85).

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 402.70 ($5.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 367.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.79. The firm has a market cap of £33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.50 ($5.15).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.29) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.47).

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.