Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Michael de Picciotto Acquires 1,714,340 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,714,340 ($2,183,594.45).
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($3.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.13 million, a PE ratio of -294.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
