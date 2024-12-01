Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Michael de Picciotto Acquires 1,714,340 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,714,340 ($2,183,594.45).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($3.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.13 million, a PE ratio of -294.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

