boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Insider Carol Mary Kane Purchases 294,350 Shares

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane bought 294,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £100,079 ($127,472.93).

boohoo group Trading Up 2.3 %

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 33.66 ($0.43) on Friday. boohoo group plc has a one year low of GBX 26.48 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 42.63 ($0.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.48 million, a PE ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.34) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

