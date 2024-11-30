Citigroup Inc. Buys 44,057 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,324,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

