CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $375.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average is $313.20. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

