CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $5,456,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

