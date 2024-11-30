Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,865 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

