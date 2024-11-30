CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $422.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.68. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.56 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total value of $404,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,522,043.42. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

