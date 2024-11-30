Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 42,587 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,936,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 440,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,808.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 427,246 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

