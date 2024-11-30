Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 228,093 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

