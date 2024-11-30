The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 180,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,240,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.