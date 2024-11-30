Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 6,014.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $71.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 62.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,028. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

