Larson Financial Group LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 614.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $6,474,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 154.5% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LW opened at $77.24 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

