Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.