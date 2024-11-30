Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 1,167.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.