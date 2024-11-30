Algert Global LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,460,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 36.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 202.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $96.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Brink’s

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.