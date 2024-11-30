Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 36,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $722,090.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,284.26. This represents a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $164.40 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.