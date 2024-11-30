Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $245.57 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

