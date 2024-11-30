Citigroup Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $14.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

