Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 18,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

