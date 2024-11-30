Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,061 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

