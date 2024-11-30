Cerity Partners LLC Buys 7,622 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

