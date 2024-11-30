Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SF opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

