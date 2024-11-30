Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Robert Half worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 27,895.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,652,000 after buying an additional 1,240,492 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,439,000 after buying an additional 786,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,218,000 after buying an additional 575,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,357,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.61 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

