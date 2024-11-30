Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,177 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,848.80. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,073,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

