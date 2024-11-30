Cerity Partners LLC Buys 13,448 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1,120.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 301.0% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 516.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $12,993,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $9,807,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $253.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average of $231.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,202,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,559.84. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total value of $646,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $720,906.25. The trade was a 47.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,461 shares of company stock worth $5,766,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

