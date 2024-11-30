Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 60.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

