Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 40.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hexcel Stock Up 1.2 %
HXL opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09.
Hexcel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
