Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.