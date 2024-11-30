Quest Partners LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

