8,012 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 195.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 31.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

American Woodmark Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

