Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 524.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,915 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after buying an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,597.44. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.