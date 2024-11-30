Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,872 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $10,005,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.