Citigroup Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 181.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 138.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $64,024.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,539.80. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,123. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

