Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 559 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $965,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 108,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 83,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

