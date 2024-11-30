Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,890 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

