LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TREE

LendingTree Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 697.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.