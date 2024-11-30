Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after acquiring an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,176,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

