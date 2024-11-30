Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

