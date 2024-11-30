Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

