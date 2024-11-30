Citigroup Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

NYSE:AX opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

